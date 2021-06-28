ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,511 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.48% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after buying an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

CNOB opened at $27.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. On average, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

