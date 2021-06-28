Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,308 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

