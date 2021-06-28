The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.01. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of BK opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.