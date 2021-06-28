Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of RARE stock opened at $93.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.43 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

In other news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,239 shares of company stock worth $4,106,722. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.