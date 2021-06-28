Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.15% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $28.45 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.