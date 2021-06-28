Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 88.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $27.95 on Monday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $466.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

