Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after buying an additional 780,782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after buying an additional 794,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after buying an additional 191,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,835,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after buying an additional 385,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,368.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,186,004 shares of company stock valued at $37,721,654. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMHC stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.46.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

