Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 57,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 858.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

