Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 100.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Black Hills by 21.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

