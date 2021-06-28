Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of SMB stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

