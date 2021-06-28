Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $83,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Avista by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.64. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.