Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $80.18 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $80,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $519,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after buying an additional 1,426,816 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $67,860,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,564,000 after buying an additional 1,074,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,005,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,729,000 after buying an additional 971,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $72.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

