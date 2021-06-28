-$0.27 EPS Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.59 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADMS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.15.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

