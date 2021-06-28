Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 231,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 423,072 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 42,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,991 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.94. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

