Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.27 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1,497.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Globe Life by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Globe Life by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $1,394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,126,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Globe Life stock opened at $98.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

