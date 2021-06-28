Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,094,028 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $78.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

