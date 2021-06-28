Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260,866 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,026,000 after acquiring an additional 804,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,830,000 after acquiring an additional 188,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $74.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 324.71 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,806 shares of company stock worth $16,536,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

