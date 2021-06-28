Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells $305,262.21 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $305,262.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,116 shares in the company, valued at $31,530,261.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.51, for a total value of $3,517,650.00.

SNOW opened at $247.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.