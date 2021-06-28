Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 135,149 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 85.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,149 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UE stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

