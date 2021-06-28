Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $59,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in FOX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 74,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of FOX by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.28.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOX. UBS Group lifted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.