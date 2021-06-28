Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 350,922 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCCI opened at $29.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $706.82 million, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCCI. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

