Northern Trust Corp Sells 377,604 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 377,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.78% of Korn Ferry worth $60,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $73.15 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

