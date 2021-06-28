IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $60,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in IDACORP by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in IDACORP by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $100.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

