Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,006 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM opened at $35.73 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.