Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

