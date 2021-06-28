Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

