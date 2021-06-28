Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,976 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $44.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

