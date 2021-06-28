Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Adecoagro worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at $496,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE AGRO opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. Research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

