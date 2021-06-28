Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,009 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.0% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 49,970 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 71.3% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 124,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 112,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

EQC opened at $26.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.34 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.