Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $648,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $103,554,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $60,781,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $151.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

