Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after purchasing an additional 702,858 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

