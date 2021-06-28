APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in APA by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,784,000 after acquiring an additional 48,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in APA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in APA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after buying an additional 312,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of APA opened at $22.20 on Monday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.