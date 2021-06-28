The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,829 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of The Howard Hughes worth $64,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,472,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,071,000 after acquiring an additional 98,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,234,000 after buying an additional 81,067 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,036,036 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after buying an additional 89,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after buying an additional 152,547 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $99.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 171.71 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

