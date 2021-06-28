Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRETF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.8091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.