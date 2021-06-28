OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $66,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OneMain by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

