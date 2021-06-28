Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Titan International by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $530.65 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.52. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

