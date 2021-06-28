Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 77,371 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,371 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after buying an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after buying an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Discovery by 2,171.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,056,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

