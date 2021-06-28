Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 150.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE opened at $243.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.71. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $182.74 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.