Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

