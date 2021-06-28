Blair William & Co. IL Sells 639 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $125.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

