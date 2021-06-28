10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stake Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,235 shares of company stock worth $44,036,066 in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $189.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.37 and a 1 year high of $203.64.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

