Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Kairos Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000.

NASDAQ KAIR opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

