Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of EVO Payments worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 346,297 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth $7,628,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of EVOP opened at $29.83 on Monday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,617 in the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

