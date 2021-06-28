Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $216.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.45 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

