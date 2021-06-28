Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,320 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Flowserve worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Flowserve by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Flowserve by 167.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 38.4% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 134,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flowserve by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

