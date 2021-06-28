Bank of Montreal Can Sells 83,596 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.46% of Getty Realty worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,383,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,281,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.