Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 1,424,500.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,373,494 shares in the company, valued at $83,288,676.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,425,500.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,817,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,824,114.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock worth $484,730,360. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.42. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

