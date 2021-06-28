Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,606 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Newmark Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Newmark Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

NMRK opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

