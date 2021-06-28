Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells $78,650.08 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $78,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,710.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 3,363 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $87,505.26.

On Monday, June 14th, Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44.

CONN stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $763.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CONN. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 397,771 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $8,836,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

