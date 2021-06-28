JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 48,860 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $155.58 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $159.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.11.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

